April 05, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Residents of Pampore town in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday staged a protest demonstration against the arrest of two local youth by police few days ago.

Witnesses told Rising Kashmir that scores of residents including women staged a protest and blocked traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway near JK bank at Drangbal area Pampore.

The protesting residents demanded release of the two youth. The protestors alleged that police arrested these youth without any reason.