Palhallan school students stage protest against inadequate staff

Published at August 05, 2018 12:57 AM 0Comment(s)441views


Irfan Yattoo

Srinagar:

Students from Government Boys Middle School Ghat Palhallan Saturday staged a protest and boycotted their classes against inadequate teaching staff.
Raising slogans against district administration and Education Department, students blocked Palhallan-Pattan link road and interrupted transport for an hour.
Faizan Ahmad, class 8th student told Rising Kashmir that their studies have been affected and there are few teachers in the school.
The Protesting students demanded the appointment of adequate staff in the school and said that lack of teachers is affecting their studies.
Principal of School, Ghulam Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that there are only 5 teachers and more than 150 students are currently pursuing studies in the school.
“Education Department last year appointed two teachers for the school but they did not join here as the area has a transport problem and left the vacancies vacant in the school,” Ahmad said.
Protesting students said that the dearth of staff is having the adverse impact on our studies.
They appealed concerned Zonal Education Officer Pattan to look into the issue.

irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com

