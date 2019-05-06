Palestinians agree Gaza ceasefire: Hamas, Islamic Jihad sources

May 06, 2019 | AFP/Press Trust of India

Palestinian leaders in Gaza agreed a ceasefire with Israel early Monday, three officials with knowledge of the talks said, after the most serious flare-up since a 2014 war.

Egypt brokered an agreement to cease hostilities from 4:30 am (0130 GMT) local time, an official from the strip's Islamist rulers Hamas and another from its allied group Islamic Jihad said on condition of anonymity.

An Egyptian official also confirmed the deal on condition of anonymity. An Israeli army spokeswoman had no comment.