‘Palapora Cricket Champions lift 1st Casco cricket trophy at Hyderbeigh

Irfan YattooHyderbeigh, Sep 10:
Palapora Cricket Champions(PCC) defeated Friends Cricket Club (FCC) Andergam in the final match of 1st Cosco trophy tournament of 2018 played at the Hyderbeigh ground on Sunday.
Winning the toss PCC decided to field first. While batting first FCC was bundled out on a decent total of 47 runs in allotted overs. Sajad being considered the backbone of the team scored 17 runs while Umar contributed 13 runs for the team.
From the bowling side, left arm Spinner, Mohammad Aqib, and Zuhoor Ahmad shared three wickets each.
In response, PCC scored 51 runs for the loss of five wickets in just 9 overs, in which Aqib played a beautiful knock of 27 runs and 18 runs by Mudasir Ahmed, while as Aijaz contributed 14 runs respectively which helped PCC to win the match.
Muhammad Aqib, batting all-rounder was declared player of the match for his brilliant knock of 26 runs. He was also declared as man of the tournament.
The tournament was played at Hyderbeigh cricket ground was organized by Yattoo Sports, in which 33 teams participated.
Captain of PCC, Zuhoor Ahmad said, it is the big movement for the team as it is the 8thconsecutive win in the tournament.
Ahmad thanked his players for their support and determination in the match.
Organizer of the tournament, Mohammad Arif informed that 33 teams participated in the tournament.
Irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com