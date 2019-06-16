Pak's shares input with India over possible attack in Kashmir: IE report

June 16, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Pakistan has shared information regarding the threat of a possible attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, Indian Express reported on Sunday.

The security apparatus is on its toes in Jammu and Kashmir after the alert about a possible militant attack, which cam days ago, the daily reported.

“The Pakistanis shared this information regarding the possibility of such an attack with our High Commission in Islamabad. They had also shared this information with the Americans, who too, informed us. So this information has come directly as well as via the Americans to us,” IE quoted an official as having said.

The report said the attack is being ostensibly planned to avenge the killing of Zakir Musa, who headed an al-Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind in Kashmir and was killed in a gun fight with forces at Dadsara area of Tral last month.

“We are reading Pakistan’s sharing of this information in two ways. It is either a way to make sure that they avoid blame if a big attack takes place, because they have already shared the information with the Americans.

Or it is a genuine attempt to inform us ahead after they found out, particularly because the information is regarding a plan to attack by members of an al-Qaeda linked group," IE quoted an official as having said.

(Representational picture)