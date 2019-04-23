Pak’s nuclear arsenal not for Eid either: Mehbooba to Modi

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Seeks immediate release of JKLF chief

Omar compares Modi’s, Mehbooba’s nuclear comments to PUBG game

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday castigated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for evoking India’s nuclear capability, saying if New Delhi had not kept the nuclear bomb for Diwali, Islamabad had not kept their for Eid either.

“If India has not kept its nuclear bomb for Diwali, then it’s obvious that Pakistan has not kept theirs for Eid either,” Mehbooba told reporters on the sidelines of a party function in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Mehbboba was replying to Modi’s comment during a rally in Rajasthan’s Barmer that India was no more afraid of nuclear threats of Pakistan as they too possess nuclear bombs.

“Otherwise every other day Pakistan used to give nuclear threats. What do we have? Have we kept it for Diwali,” Modi had said.

Mehbooba said after India’s Balakote strike, Pakistan also replied.

“So, these things keep happening between the two countries,” she said.

The PDP President also demanded immediate release of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in view of his ailing health.

“I would like to appeal the government to immediately release Malik so that he gets treatment,” she said.

Mehbooba said, God forbid, if something bad happens to Malik, the outcome would be “catastrophic” for India.

“When people like Sadhvi Pragya were released from jail owing to her ill health and was made to contest elections in which she is speaking venom, then why Malik, who is in need of medical attention, isn’t being released,” she said.

Mehbooba also said that GoI should allow Malik’s wife and his daughter to meet him.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah compared Modi’s and Mehbooba’s nuclear comments to a PUBG game.

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Omar said, “Whether Diwali or Eid, both PM Modi & Ms Mufti have used the threat of nuclear annihilation as some sort of PUBG type game where they can just hit the reset button & life will carry on. Both of them would be well served to remember #Hiroshima & #Nagasaki when issuing such threats (sic).”