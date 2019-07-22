About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 22, 2019 | Meraj Bhat

Pak's J&K obsession confines it to single-issue foreign policy: Salman Khurshid

Pakistan's obsession with Jammu and Kashmir has confined it to a single-issue foreign policy, often at considerable cost to itself and to other countries of the region, by stultifying the potential of SAARC, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has said.
The former External Affairs Minister says similarly, India's preoccupation with the threat perception and the possibility of a prolonged and decisive war keeps it self-conscious and distracted from a larger role in the changing world.
In his new book 'Visible Muslim Invisible Citizen - Understanding Islam in Indian Democracy' published by Rupa Publications, the 66-year old author writes that the legacy of the Partition or the "unfinished agenda" (of Pakistan) is most visible in the simmering conflict in Kashmir.
"Despite strenuous and perverse efforts of the enemy, the protracted conflict remains about Kashmiriyat rather than about Islam," Khurshid notes.
"In many ways, accommodation between the Indian state and the aspirations of the people of the Kashmir Valley might have been possible with some give and take, but for Pakistan believing that they have a role and indeed an expectation of a favourable outcome," he writes.
Elaborating on Kashmir issue and Pakistan's role, Khurshid said Islamabad cannot be given a veto on New Delhi's historical aspirations and stretegic concerns.
"It is incumbent that we find peace with our fellow compatriots, no matter how disenchanted they feel. But it is our problem and Pakistan should accept not to interfere openly or in a clandestine manner," Khurshid said.
The Congress leader writes that it is "puzzling" that Pakistan is still unable to accept that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.
He says it is "surprising" that Pakistan refuses to accept the logic dictated not only by India's Muslims, but also by the Bengali Muslims of erstwhile East Pakistan.
"Despite Bangladesh, it is puzzling that Pakistan is still unable to accept that J&K is an integral part of India," Khurshid writes.
"For Muslims in the rest of India, J&K means no less than to other Indians, i.e. a critical part of the definition of India. The thought of anything happening to it can only be at the cost of diminishing the idea of India," he asserts.
The book which touches upon a plethora of topics including Sufism, triple talaq and the history of communal violence is essentially about Islam and Muslims, particularly Indian Muslims.
Khurshid attempts to place Islam in the context of modernism, and the Indian Muslim in the perspective of contemporary Indian politics.
Lucidly written and sharply argued, the book drives home the important message that there is no inherent civilisational clash between Islam and Hinduism as we know them in our national lives.

 

Latest News

Guv inaugurates tourism festival, announces two new degree colleges fo ...

Guv inaugurates tourism festival, announces two new degree colleges fo ...

Jul 21 | Agencies
Man held for posting pic of himself having beef in Tamil Nadu

Man held for posting pic of himself having beef in Tamil Nadu

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Develop Patnitop as trekker

Develop Patnitop as trekker's heaven: Navin Choudhary

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir weary of leaders elected with 10% vote: Jitendra Singh

Kashmir weary of leaders elected with 10% vote: Jitendra Singh

Jul 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Crime Branch questions Naeem Akhtar over alleged irregularities in JKP ...

Crime Branch questions Naeem Akhtar over alleged irregularities in JKP ...

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
UGC may allow pursuing multiple degrees simultaneously

UGC may allow pursuing multiple degrees simultaneously

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Two arrested with charas, 4000 Codeine bottles in Anantnag

Two arrested with charas, 4000 Codeine bottles in Anantnag

Jul 21 |
Teenager dies in Shopian road accident

Teenager dies in Shopian road accident

Jul 21 | Agencies
Police files chargesheet against six associates of Al-Badr militants

Police files chargesheet against six associates of Al-Badr militants

Jul 21 | Agencies
Over 4000 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Over 4000 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Minor girl rescued within hours of abduction in Poonch, accused arrest ...

Minor girl rescued within hours of abduction in Poonch, accused arrest ...

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Former PDP leader Khalil Bandh joins NC

Former PDP leader Khalil Bandh joins NC

Jul 21 | RK Online Desk
3 killed, 10 injured in suicide blast outside hospital in Pakistan

3 killed, 10 injured in suicide blast outside hospital in Pakistan

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Chandrayaan-2 all set for second lunar mission tomorrow

Chandrayaan-2 all set for second lunar mission tomorrow

Jul 21 | Agencies
Army man killed in

Army man killed in 'unprovoked' firing from across LoC: Pak Army

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Boy drowns in Jehlum in Baramulla, rescue operation on

Boy drowns in Jehlum in Baramulla, rescue operation on

Jul 21 | RK Online Desk
Imran Khan arrives in US, will meet Trump on Monday

Imran Khan arrives in US, will meet Trump on Monday

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests 15 timber smugglers in Sopore

Police arrests 15 timber smugglers in Sopore

Jul 21 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 22, 2019 | Meraj Bhat

Pak's J&K obsession confines it to single-issue foreign policy: Salman Khurshid

              

Pakistan's obsession with Jammu and Kashmir has confined it to a single-issue foreign policy, often at considerable cost to itself and to other countries of the region, by stultifying the potential of SAARC, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has said.
The former External Affairs Minister says similarly, India's preoccupation with the threat perception and the possibility of a prolonged and decisive war keeps it self-conscious and distracted from a larger role in the changing world.
In his new book 'Visible Muslim Invisible Citizen - Understanding Islam in Indian Democracy' published by Rupa Publications, the 66-year old author writes that the legacy of the Partition or the "unfinished agenda" (of Pakistan) is most visible in the simmering conflict in Kashmir.
"Despite strenuous and perverse efforts of the enemy, the protracted conflict remains about Kashmiriyat rather than about Islam," Khurshid notes.
"In many ways, accommodation between the Indian state and the aspirations of the people of the Kashmir Valley might have been possible with some give and take, but for Pakistan believing that they have a role and indeed an expectation of a favourable outcome," he writes.
Elaborating on Kashmir issue and Pakistan's role, Khurshid said Islamabad cannot be given a veto on New Delhi's historical aspirations and stretegic concerns.
"It is incumbent that we find peace with our fellow compatriots, no matter how disenchanted they feel. But it is our problem and Pakistan should accept not to interfere openly or in a clandestine manner," Khurshid said.
The Congress leader writes that it is "puzzling" that Pakistan is still unable to accept that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.
He says it is "surprising" that Pakistan refuses to accept the logic dictated not only by India's Muslims, but also by the Bengali Muslims of erstwhile East Pakistan.
"Despite Bangladesh, it is puzzling that Pakistan is still unable to accept that J&K is an integral part of India," Khurshid writes.
"For Muslims in the rest of India, J&K means no less than to other Indians, i.e. a critical part of the definition of India. The thought of anything happening to it can only be at the cost of diminishing the idea of India," he asserts.
The book which touches upon a plethora of topics including Sufism, triple talaq and the history of communal violence is essentially about Islam and Muslims, particularly Indian Muslims.
Khurshid attempts to place Islam in the context of modernism, and the Indian Muslim in the perspective of contemporary Indian politics.
Lucidly written and sharply argued, the book drives home the important message that there is no inherent civilisational clash between Islam and Hinduism as we know them in our national lives.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;