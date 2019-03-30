About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 30, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Pakistani wives of ex-Kashmiri militants yearn to return home

Demanding travel documents, Pakistani women married to former militants on Friday staged a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar.
Shouting slogans in favor of their demands, ‘We want justice, Fulfill our demands, Provide us travel documents’. The protesting women said that they were promised proper rehabilitation and other basic facilities but are were deprived of everything.
Syed Safiya Bukhari told The Rising Kashmir that she came to Kashmir under rehabilitation policy which was announced by former chief minister Omar Abdullah in the year 2010.
“We came back through Nepal border under rehabilitation policy. Howevver, nine years down the line, we see no light at the end of tunnel,” Bukhari said.
Another protesting woman, Mubeen Akhtar said they came back in 2003 from Pakistan, but since then, they are unable to meet their families or any relatives.
“We appeal both India and Pakistan governments to look into the issue on a humanitarian basis. The policy announced by the government was very reassuring and a very good gesture in building cross-border trust, but trusting both counties has now proven costly for us.” She said.
Under this policy, many former militants had come back to the state along with their wives to live a normal life after abjuring militancy in the year 2010.
“We have been declared illegal inhabitants,” Akhtar said.


