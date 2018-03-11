Pakistani court clears way for registration of Saeed’s political party

AgenciesIslamabad
A Pakistan court has ordered the election commission to allow the registration of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s Milli Muslim League as a political party.
The order came days after a Pakistani court extended a stay against the “possible arrest” of the JuD chief till April 4.
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday set aside a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reject the application of Jamaat-ud-Dawah’s political front Milli Muslim League (MML) for registration as a political party.
Justice Aamer Farooq sent the case back to the ECP asking it to proceed further on the application by giving the party an opportunity of hearing, Dawn newspaper reported.
