Pakistan won’t tolerate any act of hostility: Imran Khan

AgenciesIslamabad, Sep 23:
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Islamabad would not accept any act of hostility, saying no one should mistake the country’s wish for peace as a sign of weakness.
The remarks come a day after Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat threatened Pakistan with ‘retaliation’ over its alleged involvement in last week’s killing of a border guard and policemen in Jammu Kashmir.
The premier, however, maintained that Pakistan wants better relations with India so that the economic conditions of the two countries improve.
He made the remarks while addressing government employees at a gathering in Lahore on Sunday evening.
On Saturday, General Rawat said, “We need to take stern action to avenge the barbarism that terrorists and Pakistan Army have been carrying out.”
“Yes, it’s time to give it back to them in the same coin, not resorting to similar kind of barbarism. But I think the other side must also feel the same pain,” he added.
“I think our government’s policy has been quite clear and concise,” Gen Rawat said and went on to add, “We’ve made no bones about the fact that talks and terrorism can’t go hand in hand. Pakistan needs to curb the menace of terrorism.”
Moments after the Indian Army chief’s statement, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan would continue to strive for peace, and added that the world was watching as to who wants peace and who wants war.
Earlier, New Delhi called off a meeting scheduled for next week between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India.