‘Pakistan will prosper under skipper’

AgenciesIslamabad
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has backed Imran Khan to change the fortunes of the country after World Cup winner’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, found success in the recent elections in Pakistan.
Sarfraz congratulated the former skipper for his brilliant show in the elections and has said that Pakistan will find success under the leadership of the 65-year-old.
“Imran Khan is a great leader and it is exactly his brilliant leadership that allowed Pakistan to lift the World Cup in 1992 and I hope that, under his leadership, Pakistan can be successful,” Sarfraz said.
Apart from Sarfraz, many other greats of the game and of other sports also congratulated Imran on his success and backed him to do well for the country.
“I would like to congratulate Imran Khan on his victory,” said the Asian Bradman and former International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Zaheer Abbas.
“He has made the nation proud in the world of cricket and the world has praised him for his leadership skills. I wish him all the success in the future and hope that he can help improve Pakistan’s economy as well as other problems faced by the people of the country. I also hope that Pakistan cricket also benefits from him becoming the Prime Minister.”
Meanwhile, the legends of hockey, former captain Olympian Samiullah Khan, Olympian Hanif Khan, Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, Olympian Shehnaz Sheikh, Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan, Olympian Shahid Ali Khan, Olympian Nasir Ali, Olympian Farhat Khan and Olympian Manzoor Sr have also congratulated Imran on his victory.
Another legend of the country, Jahangir Khan, has termed Imran’s victory as ‘outstanding’ and has said that it is heartening to see a sportsman becoming a Prime Minister of the country.
“Imran’s victory is outstanding. It is great to see a sportsman become the Prime Minister of Pakistan and I hope that he can help improve various sports in the country,” he said.