Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, soldier injured

NAZIM ALI MANHASPoonch:
An army personnel was injured at Line of Control (LoC) when Pakistan army today resorted to unprovoked firing on forward Indian posts in KG sector of Poonch.
Jammu based Defence spokesperson, said Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch on Wednesday night at about 2130 hours.
He said one soldier injured during CFV has been evacuated to MH & is out of danger.
Officials said that Pakistan on Wednesday night violated ceasefire and opened firing on Indian forward posts, whereas Indian troops also retaliated.
The Defence sources said that an army personnel, Sepoy Pardeep Gupta of 5 Mahar Regiment sustained injuries and was been shifted to the 150GH hospital Rajouri, where his condition is stated to be stable but under observation.
“Sepoy Pardeep Gupta of 5 Mahar Regiment deployed at forward location at LOC in Mankote area of KG sector Poonch sustained an injury due to single round fire from Pak side," sources said.
Indian army is at the high alert along the Line of Control (LoC) to foil any attempt by the Pakistani soldiers and to give befitting reply to any such misadventure he said.