Pakistan using social media to 'radicalise Kashmiri youths': DGP

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has said that Pakistan was using social media to "radicalise Kashmir youths and running disinformation campaigns against India."

The state police chief said that Pakistan was "cooking false stories to entice young minds into militant activities."

"Pakistan, after launching and promoting a proxy war in the state, is using social media for radicalization and undertaking disinformation campaigns against our country," he said.

Pakistan was continuously "abetting and sustaining" militancy in our Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Singh was speaking during an interactive session with a group of officers from foreign armed forces and civil services on Tuesday at police headquarters at Jammu.

The group of officers on national security and strategic studies tour to the state on Tuesday visited police headquarters at Jammu and called on the DGP.

