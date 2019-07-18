Pakistan to handle Jadhav case as per law: PM Imran Khan

July 18, 2019 | Agencies

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that Pakistan will proceed further "as per law" in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case after the ICJ ordered an "effective review and reconsideration" of his conviction and sentence by a Pakistani military court.



Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India following which New Delhi moved the world court.



The International Court of Justice bench headed by Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf on Wednesday ordered an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav.



The bench, however, rejected some remedies sought by India, including annulment of the military court's decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.