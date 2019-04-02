Pakistan says Indian fire killed its 3 troops

April 02, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Pakistan Army Tuesday said that it lost three troops due to "unprovoked" Indian firing across the Line of Control (LoC).

Military spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a statement that Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked" firing in Rakhchakri area of Rawalakot Sector along the LOC.

Three troops were killed, he said.

Ghafoor said that the Pakistan Army responded effectively.

Meanwhile, Pakistan-administered Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Monday said his government has prepared a plan for evacuation of civilian population from the highly vulnerable areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in case of emergency, according to a report in Dawn.

Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up after the Pulwama attack claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed.

(Representational picture)