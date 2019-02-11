Pakistan saving temples, Indian Muslims insecure with Hindutva politics: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 10:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said at a time Pakistan was making laws to safeguard temples in the country, Indian Muslims were feeling insecure given the Hindutva politics dominating India’s secular fabric.
Talking to reporters at Harnipora Shehlal in Handwara where she had gone to pay condolence to Kashmir News Service (KNS) Chief Editor, Muhammad Aslam Bhat on his father’s demise, Mehbooba said the atmosphere in India was becoming more of Hindutva politics and all the political parties were trying to fetch votes on the Hindutva plank.
“This kind of politics has a direct bearing on the Muslim-majority state of Jammu Kashmir. Everyday there is politics about constructing Ram temple, renaming towns with Muslim names and other related incidents that worry Muslims across India but especially in Kashmir,” she said.
Mehbooba said after these anti-Muslim and anti-minority tactics, Muslims especially in Kashmir were accused of radicalization which actually was not a case at all.
“India was created in the name of secularism while Pakistan was created in the name of religion. But today the opposite is happening. Pakistan is framing new laws to protect the holy places of the minorities while in India, Muslims are feeling threatened by the divisive Hindutva politics,” she said.
The PDP chief also praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking steps to name a forest reserve after Guru Nanak Dev, but hit out at New Delhi saying its "top priority" seems to be renaming ancient cities and building Ram temple in Ayodhya.
“How times change. Centre's top priority is seemingly renaming historic cities & building Ram Mandir. On the other hand, heartening to see that Pak PM has initiated steps to name Baloki forest reserve after Guru Nanak ji & create a university under his name," she tweeted.
She was reacting to Khan's announcement that he was taking steps to name the wildlife reserve after Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.
"The Baloki Forest Reserve and a new University in Nankana Sahib will be established and named after Baba Guru Nanak. Pakistan belongs to all citizens equally and we will ensure that Sikh pilgrims are facilitated for 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak," Khan said at a function.