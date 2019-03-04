About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pakistan restores Samjhauta Express services to Delhi

Published at March 04, 2019 11:29 AM 0Comment(s)735views


Pakistan restores Samjhauta Express services to Delhi

Press Trust of India

Lahore

Pakistani authorities on Monday restored the Samjhauta Express services between Lahore and Delhi, days after the train was suspended due to tense bilateral ties.

The train departs on Monday and Thursday from Lahore.

The Samjhauta Express carrying some 150 passengers left Lahore railway station for India, Radio Pakistan reported.

The train, named after the Hindi word "agreement", comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach.

The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Shimla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations.

 

(Representational picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top