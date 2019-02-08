Pakistan PM Imran Khan to visit UAE on Sunday

Press Trust of IndiaIslamabad
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be on a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, Foreign Office has said.
Khan will be visiting Dubai on February 10 on the invitation of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to participate in the 7th edition of the World Government Summit, it said.
"Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Dubai on February 10, 2019, on a day-long visit," the FO said.
The annual gathering of heads of states, policy makers, business leaders and experts will provide an occasion to discuss current and future opportunities to improve governance through reform, innovation and technology, it said.
Imran Khan's participation will underscore Pakistan's strong interest in the knowledge economy, artificial intelligence, green development and the importance of innovation for growth.
In his key note address, the Prime Minister will highlight his vision for a strong and prosperous Pakistan. He will encourage investment in different sectors of Pakistan economy, the FO said, adding that he will be accompanied by the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Maritime Affairs and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce.
Khan will also meet the UAE leadership. This will be his third visit to the UAE after coming to power in August last year.