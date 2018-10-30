About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pakistan parliament passes resolution condemning 'violence' against Kashmiris

Published at October 30, 2018 10:58 AM 0Comment(s)1203views


Pakistan parliament passes resolution condemning

Press Trust of India

Islamabad

Pakistan's parliament on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the alleged violence against people in Kashmir by the government forces.

The resolution was presented in the National Assembly, the lower house of the parliament, by Pakistan's Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur.

The house said in the resolution that Kashmir issue should be resolved in light of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

 

(Representional picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top