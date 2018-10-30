Pakistan parliament passes resolution condemning 'violence' against Kashmiris

Press Trust of IndiaIslamabad
Pakistan's parliament on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the alleged violence against people in Kashmir by the government forces.
The resolution was presented in the National Assembly, the lower house of the parliament, by Pakistan's Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur.
The house said in the resolution that Kashmir issue should be resolved in light of United Nations Security Council resolutions.
