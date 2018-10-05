Pakistan orders ActionAid to leave: NGO

AgenciesNew Delhi
Pakistan has ordered international charity ActionAid to shut down its operations in the country, the aid group said on Thursday.
A letter from Pakistan's interior ministry sent to ActionAid that was shared with a news agency said it must cease its work within 60 days. No representative of the interior ministry was immediately available for comment.
Pakistan first told ActionAid to leave last year after its application to register under new rules for international NGOs was declined, but the group filed an appeal.
That appeal has been denied but ActionAid can apply for registration again in six months, according to the letter, which was delivered to the organisation on Wednesday.