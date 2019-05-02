Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

May 02, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is saying the "right things", but his military leadership too needs to take the "right decisions", the Trump administration said, hours after the UN Security Council designated JeM chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist".

Nearly 18 months after President Donald Trump ordered cutting off security aid to Pakistan, a senior US administration official told reporters that the US is trying to change Pakistan's policy of supporting proscribed groups.

The official said the US does not want to get involved in the country's internal politics and expects the Pakistan military to correct the situation.

"We support the civilian government. We support the nascent democratic system there. We support the fact that Prime Minister Khan says right things and appears to be trying to make some changes within Pakistan. But only time will tell if he is successful in doing that," he said.

"So far, we do see support from the military to the direction that prime minister Khan seems to be going in," he said.

The Trump administration Wednesday credited Khan for his "helpful statements" on cracking down on banned outfits.