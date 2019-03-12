Pakistan made OIC body's deputy chairman

March 12, 2019 | Agencies

Pakistan has been made the deputy chairman of the general body of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), media reports said on Tuesday.

According to an official announcement, Pakistan has been elected deputy chairman of the PUIC's general body on the first day on Monday of its four-day conference being held in Rabat, Morocco, reports Dawn news.

The PUIC is composed of parliaments of member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

It was established in Iran on June 17, 1999, with its head office situated in Tehran.

Earlier this month, India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made history by becoming the first Indian invitee to an OIC summit, when she delivered an address at the OIC foreign ministers' meeting in Abu Dhabi.