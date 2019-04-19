Pakistan 'keen' to finalise pact for Kartarpur corridor opening: FO

April 19, 2019 | By Sajjad Hussain

Pakistan on Thursday said it is "keen" to hold a meeting with India soon to finalise an agreement for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, days after the two countries held a meeting on the technical aspects of the proposal.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Narowal with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in Punjab.

Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said that work is proceeding rapidly on the Pakistani side on the Kartarpur corridor.

"In view of paucity of time, we are keen to hold the meeting to finalise the draft agreement at the earliest. The meeting is specifically to discuss differences related to proposals of both countries for operationalising the corridor and to align positions to build convergence. We hope India will agree to hold a meeting at the earliest," he said.

"Both sides agreed to share the technical design/parameters for passage of flood water at the earliest," he said.

The spokesman announced that the Evacuee Trust Board Pakistan was all set to launch a special coin and postal stamp to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. The technical-level talks took place on April 16.

Officials said in New Delhi that at the nearly four-hour-long meeting, which took place in makeshift tents at "Zero point" of the proposed corridor, experts and technicians from both the countries discussed "timing for completion of bridge, alignment of roads and engineering aspects of the proposed crossing points".

In November 2018, India and Pakistan agreed to set up the border crossing linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak, to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district.

Kartarpur is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak.