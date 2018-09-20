About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pakistan issues postal stamps to commemorate events of Kashmir, commemorates Burhan Wani

Published at September 20, 2018 03:31 PM 0Comment(s)1626views


Pakistan issues postal stamps to commemorate events of Kashmir, commemorates Burhan Wani

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Ahead of the United National General Assembly session, Pakistan has upped its ante on Kashmir by issuing 20 postal stamps to commemorate different events and individuals of Kashmir. As per the report published on the website of a leading national daily Times of India, Pakistan issued 20 stamps with captions as ‘use of pellet guns’, ‘mass graves’, ‘braid chopping’ and ‘Burhan Wani freedom icon’. The report said that the stamps were issued on ‘Kashmir Martyrs Day’ by the Philately Bureau Karachi. The stamps are also said to portray prominent militants who have been killed in Kashmir.    

Earlier, a blog (http://commonwealthstampsopinion.blogspot.com/2018/07/1260-pakistan-post-issues-20-stamps.html) in its post published on July 14, had published all the 20 postal stamps issued by the Philately Bureau.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top