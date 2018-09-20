Pakistan issues postal stamps to commemorate events of Kashmir, commemorates Burhan Wani

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Ahead of the United National General Assembly session, Pakistan has upped its ante on Kashmir by issuing 20 postal stamps to commemorate different events and individuals of Kashmir. As per the report published on the website of a leading national daily Times of India, Pakistan issued 20 stamps with captions as ‘use of pellet guns’, ‘mass graves’, ‘braid chopping’ and ‘Burhan Wani freedom icon’. The report said that the stamps were issued on ‘Kashmir Martyrs Day’ by the Philately Bureau Karachi. The stamps are also said to portray prominent militants who have been killed in Kashmir.
Earlier, a blog (http://commonwealthstampsopinion.blogspot.com/2018/07/1260-pakistan-post-issues-20-stamps.html) in its post published on July 14, had published all the 20 postal stamps issued by the Philately Bureau.