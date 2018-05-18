Pakistan has to reciprocate, contribute for lasting peace: Mehbooba on border firing

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Expressing anguish over the violation of ceasefire on Borders in Jammu, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Friday said that it was sad that while India took the lead in starting peace initiatives with cessation of operations during Ramadhan, Pakistan has shown no respect what so ever for this holly month.
In a series of tweets, Chief Minister wrote: “Continued firing on the border in Jammu is cause of pain & worry. Sad that while our country took the lead in starting peace initiatives with cessation of operations during Ramzan, Pakistan has shown no respect whatsoever for this holy month (sic).”
In her second tweet, she wrote: “Pakistan will have to reciprocate & contribute to efforts for lasting peace. Everyone must realise that violence is a zerosum game. My deepest condolences to families of victims (sic).”
Five people were killed while ten have sustained injuries in cross-firing in RS Pura today.
Firing was still going-on from both sides when last reports came in.
Further details awaited.