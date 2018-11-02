Pakistan has stood through thick and thin with Kashmir: Geelani

Pays tribute to slain Budgam militants
Srinagar:
Chairperson, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Thursday hailed Pakastan’s stand at the UN General Assembly—saying “it reflects the historical facts and ground realities.”
Reacting to the UNGA remarks made by Indian ambassador, Geelnai said “it was full of lies, deceit, arrogance and persistent denial of basic and ground realities. We are neither surprised nor did we expect anything substantial to be delivered there, because of the arrogant mindset India prefers to be in denial mode since the tragedy of Kashmir was born in 1947.”
“Claiming to be the largest democracy with multi cultural society and a fast growing economic hub, it can’t dare to accept the bare and internationally recognized issue, not because they are not in knowhow of the fact, but only because they have fed their majority vote bank with this false and baseless rhetoric of “Atoot Ang” for the last 71 years and for the fear of losing power they continue to poison their minds. Lies even repeated for centuries and by the whole world, they still remain lies,” said Geelani in a statement.
Hailing Pakistan ambassador for her stance, Geelani said all member countries including India is aware about the historical evidences and aspects of Kashmir issue. “It was India that took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations and eighteen resolutions were passed in favour of right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and this august institution stands guarantee for these resolution, but unfortunately it has miserably failed to safeguard its own reputation and unless it shuns the stains of importance, inability and helplessness, oppressed people like those of Jammu and Kashmir will continue to live in hell like atmosphere under the threatening shadow of gun from its oppressor.”
Geelani said that Pakistan, despite its domestic turmoil and neighbours’ aggression, always stood through every thick and thin with the helpless people of Jammu and Kashmir.