Pakistan has nothing to do with Pulwama attack: FM Qureshi

May 28, 2019 | Agencies

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has once again refuted India's claim that Pakistan was complicit in the Pulwama attack.

"Pulwama incident has nothing to do with Pakistan and now world community has also acknowledged this fact." Qureshi said in an interview to a private news channel.

Conveying his nation's readiness to engage in a dialogue with India, Qureshi said, "Dialogue is the only way forward to sort out all outstanding issues between Pakistan and India in the best interest of the region."

Islamabad has only one stance which is maintenance of peace and stability in the region as war is not solution to any problem, he added.