Pakistan has a clear policy on Kashmir, not India: Former J&K DGP

Published at December 25, 2018 11:42 AM 0Comment(s)3372views


Srinagar

Pakistan has a “clear policy” on Kashmir even after change in the government while India doesn’t have the same, former director-general of police, Jammu and Kashmir, K Rajendra Kumar has said.

“Pakistan has a clear policy on Kashmir, even after a change in its government. But, India does not have a similar approach towards Kashmir," Times of India quoted Kumar as having said while delivering a lecture on “issues facing Jammu and Kashmir police” at the Pune Union of Working Journalist on Monday. 

He said "We keep changing our approach, time and again, which is not a positive sign for the state.” 

Kumar, a 1984 batch IPS officer, said that the forces did not utilise the ‘surrender policy’ for militants in the course of time.

He said that there are 25,000 surrendered militants in the state. "But, we failed to engage with them successfully," he said. 

"Even if 10% of them rethink of joining militancy, it would be a big problem for us. Therefore, we need to work on this aspect of reform and engage with them.” 

