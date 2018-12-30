About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pakistan foreign minister likely to discuss Afghan reconciliation process as he visits Qatar

Published at December 30, 2018 12:50 PM 0Comment(s)1254views


Press Trust of India

Islamabad

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday travelled to Qatar, where he is expected to discuss the Afghan reconciliation process and issues of mutual interests with the top officials of the Gulf country.

Officials here said that Qureshi was received by top officials of the Qatari Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Embassy at the Doha airport.

During his day-long trip, Qureshi will hold meetings with top Qatari leadership, including the prime minister and vice prime minister, Radio Pakistan reported.

Diplomatic sources said that the Afghan reconciliation process will be prominent during his talks with the Qatari leaders.

Qatar has been hosting the Taliban's political office since 2012, which makes

Doha a key player in any move to bring peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

In a video shared by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party on Twitter, Qureshi spoke about the relationship between Pakistan and Qatar, where a large Pakistani community resides.

The minister added that he had previously met Qatar's foreign minister, who wanted him to visit Doha.

On the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said that Pakistan had decided on "regional outreach" and on taking important allies into confidence, as well as exchanging views with them about the regional situation and the Afghan issue, Dawn reported.

He said that Doha had played a role in the peace and reconciliation process in the past and it was therefore important to get their opinion on the matter.

Last week, the foreign minister travelled to Kabul, Tehran, Beijing and Moscow in connection with the Afghan peace process.

