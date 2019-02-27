About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at February 27, 2019


Pakistan fighter jets enters Indian air space in Nowshera, pushed back

Press Trust of India

Jammu

Pakistani fighter jets Wednesday entered Indian air space in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, a top official said.

The Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning, officials said. 

"The jets entered into Indian air space over Nowshera and Poonch sector this morning," the official said.

They were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

