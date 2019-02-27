Pakistan fighter jets enters Indian air space in Nowshera, pushed back

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Pakistani fighter jets Wednesday entered Indian air space in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, a top official said.
The Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning, officials said.
"The jets entered into Indian air space over Nowshera and Poonch sector this morning," the official said.
They were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.
(Representational picture)