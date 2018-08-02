Pakistan Elections: Can Imran restore Pak’s glory?

Victory of Imran Khan is basically the victory of Jinnah’s liberal Pakistan
Masood Ali Mir
“Compromise for your dreams, but never compromise on your dreams,”Imran Khan.
Pakistan is the sixth most populous and the seventh big military power in the world. Created as a theocratic state on the basis of Two Nation Theory the Muslim population of the subcontinent in 1947, it was constitutionally designed to have a liberal, moderate and democratic parliamentary federation.
It’s architect Muhammad Ali Jinnah has publically said that: “Religion in Pakistan should not be allowed to come in to politics. Religion is merely a matter between man and God.”
The post-independence politics of Pakistan turned to be different. The political stability and the institutional democratic set up remained a distant dream. The country of Pakistan witnessed a chequered history with only a few interludes of democratic rule during its entire existence.
In political terms there has not been much difference between the civilian rule and military dictatorship with regard to the key aspects of democracy like freedom of press, minorities, judiciary, electionsand equality before law and the equal protection of law.
The fact of the matter is that the country was always ruled by an oligarchy whether the civilian or the military.
The nation of Pakistan went to polls on July 25th, 2018. It was the day fixed by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the people of Pakistan to choose their representatives to the National Assembly of Pakistan, Lower House of Majlis-e-Shura, (Pakistan's Parliament) and the regional assembly (Provincial Assemblies).
This election remained very significant in many ways like the high voltage election campaign, Panama leaks, tense neighborhood, Nawaz Sharif's jail, Hafeez Saeed's entry in politics, mindless violence, suicide attacks and the controversial book of Reham Khan.
The results of the election favoured largely, the Pakistan cricket legend turned - politician Imran Khan and his political party Tehreek-i-Insaaf. Although, these elections led a hung Parliament but Imran Khan's party has the highest number of seats and is in commanding position and the cricketer is all set to form the government in Pakistan.
In the entire election campaign, Imran Khan remained at the forefront addressed countless rallies and strictly sticked to the core values of his party's election manifesto.
Imran promised the people of Pakistan corruption free administration, accountable and transparent governance, makeover of the dented Pakistani image at international political spectrum, talks with Taliban, no drone attacks in the tribal areas, friendly neighbourhood, end of feudalism and radicalism and the solution to Kashmir issue as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions.
The people of Pakistan responded the call of Imran in a positive manner hence voted for change. They voted for the NayaPakistan of Imran by challenging the age old narratives of dynastic feudal politics of Sharifs of Muslim League and the Bhuttos of Peoples Party.
The people of Pakistan also categorically rejected the radical Islamists through this historical election by the ballot if not bullet and dented their hypothetical overconfidence.
By this mandate, the people of Pakistan proved that what West talk about Pakistan and what India sell about Pakistan in foreign policy circles and in international forums is all baseless, biased, manufactured and brutish in nature.
The Pakistanis elected Imran Khan, the man of post-modern ideology with western ethics and out rightly rejected all those who manipulated them either on the basis of religion, class, caste, colour, creed, sex, sect or ethnicity.
The victory of Imran Khan is basically the victory of Jinnah’s liberal Pakistan. It is the political maturity of the people of Pakistan that they favoured the narrative of liberal and universal politics in the dominating era of dogmatic, nationalistic, radical and Individualistic politics.
The people of Pakistan has assigned the responsibility to the Kaptan (Imran Khan) to run their day to day affairs and to have his say in their decision making. However, it will not be an easy task for the Kaptan to run the country which has the distinction of being rougue, dangerous, nuclear, uncertain and less democratic.
It will be an open challenge and the dangerous enterprise too for the man in charge. The main challenges which the man in charge may face are countless but a few are mentioned below.
The first and the foremost challenge will be to improve the law and order situation at the ground zero and to improve the sense of security among the masses.
The Pakistani society is full of intra-state conflicts, there is no other society in the world which is more tension plagued than the Pakistani society.
There are conflicts based on religion, sects, class, caste, sex, ethnicity and these conflicts has led to the dangerous outcomes in the form of radicalism and extremism.
These conflicts have turned Pakistan into an unstable system with bomb blasts, suicide attacks, ethnic animosities and separatist tendencies.
The Kaptan has promised a corruption free Pakistan. Corruption in Pakistan is deep rooted and is present in each and every aspect of the life.
Although, the Parchii system is most visible in politics but it is there in administration, governance, sports, judiciary, media and even in religion. The success of the new system will be tested in this front.
Neighbourhood politics and the political relationships with neighbouring countries has been the old challenge for the Pakistani leadership and same will be with the new government.
Pakistan lives in a hostile neighbourhood, it has open enemies in the form of India and Afghanistan more than this the international power politics are adding more foes to Pakistan than friends.
It will be interesting to see how the new government will balance in its neighbourhood by neither going too close nor to far from the neighbours.
In international political power structure Pakistan has a bad name. It is the declared rogue state by the hegemon itself the USA. It has alienated the United States and cordially welcomed China.
Although, there is growing relationships between Pakistan and Russia but there is no good chemistry with Britain, France, Germany, Japan and many more.
The current position of Pakistan is not so much favourable for investment and big political decisions making. India has tried it's best to alienate Pakistan and it has a huge success in it.
The new establishment has a big deal to change the worldviewabout Pakistan and to change the foreign outlook about it's economy and polity.
In addition to China which is already there, Pakistan needs more friends at international level to support it’s concerns and policies.
Good governance is the basic criteria for every government to be popular and successful same is the case with the new establishment. It has to provide the basic necessities in addition to minimize the gap between rich and poor.
Besides, the above mentioned challenges the government has to focus on the problems like women empowerment, child rights, environmental issues, deepening of democratic culture, etc
Let the Kaptandeliver what he and his party promised and let the Pakistan have the taste of justice, liberty, equality, peace, prosperity and progress in the real sense of the term.
Democracy has always proved fruitful let this election may led to the true democratic governance in Pakistan. Democracies do not go to war, that is the lesson of history and a democratic Pakistan is the world community's best guarantee of the stability in Asia.
