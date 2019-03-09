About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 09, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Pakistan demands ICC action against India for wearing military cap

Pakistan has demanded that the ICC take note of Indian cricketers wearing camouflage military caps during the third ODI against Australia, accusing Virat Kohli team's of politicising the game.

Indian cricketers sported the Army cap and also donated their match fee for the welfare of the families of the forces personnel who were killed in Pulwama attack.

 Taking an exception to the gesture, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the International Cricket Council must do something about it.

"The world saw that the Indian cricket team wore military caps instead of their own, did ICC not see this? We think that it is the ICC's responsibility to take notice of this without the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) bringing it up," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Pakistan media.

India had lost the match by 32 runs but still lead the five-match series 2-1.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry echoed Qureshi's sentiment.

"It's just not Cricket," Chaudhry tweeted in the evening, attaching a picture which showed Indian cricketers wearing the cap.

"And if the Indian team will not be stopped, Pak cricket team should wear black bands to remind The World about Indian atrocities in Kashmir," Chaudhry wrote.

The minister urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a formal protest against India with the sport's world governing body.

 

