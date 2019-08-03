About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 03, 2019 15:00:00 | Press Trust of India

Pakistan completes 90 per cent work on Kartarpur Corridor: Report

Pakistan has completed 90 per cent work on the Kartarpur Corridor from the zero line to Gurdwara Sahib and plans to inaugurate it on the 550 birth celebrations of Guru Nanak in November this year, according to a media report.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The first batch of pilgrims from India will arrive in Pakistan on November 9, however, the number has not yet been specified, the Express Tribune reported.

According to the report, 90 per cent work on the Kartarpur Corridor, including the construction of the main road, bridge and buildings from zero line to Gurdwara Sahib has been completed by Pakistan.

"From the Pakistani side of the border, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa are likely to inaugurate the corridor on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak's anniversary in November," the report said.

Both sides have agreed to maintain a channel of communication and work towards finalisation of the agreement. The technical teams will meet again to ensure seamless connectivity for the corridor is operational in time so that the pilgrimage can begin on the 550 birth celebrations of Guru Nanak this year, the report added.

Latest News

Desist from any

Desist from any 'political adventurism': CPI(M) to GoI

Aug 03 | Press Trust of India
Govt itself created scare which has no justification: Soz

Govt itself created scare which has no justification: Soz

Aug 03 | Agencies
Asking yatris, tourists to leave Kashmir has crippled economy: KCCI

Asking yatris, tourists to leave Kashmir has crippled economy: KCCI

Aug 03 | Mansoor Peer
KGP college asks students to vacate hostel

KGP college asks students to vacate hostel

Aug 03 | Riyaz Bhat
Pakistan completes 90 per cent work on Kartarpur Corridor: Report

Pakistan completes 90 per cent work on Kartarpur Corridor: Report

Aug 03 | Press Trust of India
Shopian gunfight: Operation called off, death toll reaches 4

Shopian gunfight: Operation called off, death toll reaches 4

Aug 03 | Javid Sofi
GoI should make a statement in Parliament on Kashmir : Omar

GoI should make a statement in Parliament on Kashmir : Omar

Aug 03 | Junaid Kathju
India expresses disappointment over its mention in UN

India expresses disappointment over its mention in UN's 'Children and ...

Aug 03 | Press Trust of India
10 DySPs transferred, posted in J&K police

10 DySPs transferred, posted in J&K police

Aug 03 | Agencies
Cloudburst damages house, school in south Kashmir

Cloudburst damages house, school in south Kashmir's Tral

Aug 03 | Agencies
No knowledge about any changes to constitutional provisions: Governor

No knowledge about any changes to constitutional provisions: Governor

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian gunfight: Second miltant killed, toll 3

Shopian gunfight: Second miltant killed, toll 3

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Militant killed in Shopian gunfight identified

Militant killed in Shopian gunfight identified

Aug 03 | Javid Sofi
No instructions issued to close NIT Srinagar: District Admin

No instructions issued to close NIT Srinagar: District Admin

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Machail Mata Yatra suspended in Kishtwar due to security reasons

Machail Mata Yatra suspended in Kishtwar due to security reasons

Aug 03 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir situation: NC delegation to meet Governor

Kashmir situation: NC delegation to meet Governor

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Security advisory: Amarnath yatris, tourists start leaving Kashmir

Security advisory: Amarnath yatris, tourists start leaving Kashmir

Aug 03 | Agencies
Maintain calm, don

Maintain calm, don't believe rumours: Governor on advisory to Amarnath ...

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Trump pins hope on Pak for help in Afghanistan

Trump pins hope on Pak for help in Afghanistan

Aug 03 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed, army man injured in Sopore gunfight

Militant killed, army man injured in Sopore gunfight

Aug 03 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 03, 2019 15:00:00 | Press Trust of India

Pakistan completes 90 per cent work on Kartarpur Corridor: Report

              

Pakistan has completed 90 per cent work on the Kartarpur Corridor from the zero line to Gurdwara Sahib and plans to inaugurate it on the 550 birth celebrations of Guru Nanak in November this year, according to a media report.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The first batch of pilgrims from India will arrive in Pakistan on November 9, however, the number has not yet been specified, the Express Tribune reported.

According to the report, 90 per cent work on the Kartarpur Corridor, including the construction of the main road, bridge and buildings from zero line to Gurdwara Sahib has been completed by Pakistan.

"From the Pakistani side of the border, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa are likely to inaugurate the corridor on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak's anniversary in November," the report said.

Both sides have agreed to maintain a channel of communication and work towards finalisation of the agreement. The technical teams will meet again to ensure seamless connectivity for the corridor is operational in time so that the pilgrimage can begin on the 550 birth celebrations of Guru Nanak this year, the report added.

News From Rising Kashmir

;