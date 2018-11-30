About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pakistan arrests 22 Indian fishermen

Published at November 30, 2018 02:37 PM 0Comment(s)657views


Press Trust of India

Karachi

Twenty two Indian fishermen have been arrested by Pakistani authorities for allegedly straying into the Pakistan's territorial waters, a security official said Friday.

They were arrested on Thursday by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) during an operation.

The security official said that three boats of the fishermen were also confiscated.

The fishermen who were handed over to the Docks police were presented in a magistrate's court on Friday and remanded to judicial custody.

"They will now be sent to the Landhi jail," the official said.

Since October, this is the third time that a batch of Indian fishermen have been arrested and their boats seized by the PMSA.

Earlier this month, the PMSA arrested 12 Indian fishermen.

In October, another batch of 12 Indian fishermen were arrested and were handed over to the Docks police.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other's fishermen who inadvertently enter into their waters due to absence of any proper technology to confirm the coastline border between Pakistan and India near Sir Creek in the Arabian Sea. They languish in jails until they are set free on certain occasions.

