Pakistan-administered-Kashmir resident apprehended along LoC in Poonch

Published at September 13, 2018 12:48 PM 0Comment(s)1035views


Press Trust of India

Jammu

A Pakistani national was apprehended along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district after he crossed into India, a defence spokesman said Thursday. 

"The Army observed some movement in the Ranghar Nallah along the LoC and apprehended the Pakistani national in the Poonch Sector," he said.

He was identified as Umeer Yousaf (23), son of Mohd Yousaf Narwal and a resident of Hajira tehsil in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the spokesman said. 

He was roaming along the Ranghar Nala area and crossed the LoC on Wednesday night, he said.

The man has been handed over to police. Two ID cards, a packet of tobacco and Rs 50 in Pakistani currency were seized from him, the spokesman said.

