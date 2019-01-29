About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pakal Dul HEP: DC Kishtwar asks affected families to vacate houses within week’s time

Published at January 29, 2019 12:25 AM 0Comment(s)120views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, JANUARY 28:

Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, visited Dangdooru area of Dachhan, the project site for Pakal Dul- HEP, and convened a detailed meeting with the officers of JP Limited and project affected families of the area.
As per an official, the DC asked these project affected families, who have not vacated their residential structure till date despite receiving full compensation under RR plan, to vacate their houses within a week's time otherwise administration will have to take strict action against them so that work of the project may not suffer any more on this account.
Meanwhile, the residents of the area demanded opening of school at Dangdooru Dachhan which was previously running at Seeurbhati and was acquired under the project.
DC directed the CEO to look into the matter and make sure that the school is opened at Dangdooru before 1st March,2019.
Later, the DC assessed the damages caused to electric Polls due to recent snow fall and directed Executive Engineer PDD to immediately get the restoration work completed to ensure power supply in the remote area, the official added.

