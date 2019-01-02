Pak will take time to mend its ways: Modi

‘No Indian PM ever opposed dialogue with Islamabad’
AgenciesNew Delhi, Jan 01:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the government was trying all means to keep up the pressure on Pakistan, but it would be a mistake to expect that Pakistan will "mend its ways" anytime soon.
"It will take more time for Pakistan to mend its ways," he told news agency ANI in an exhaustive interview on New Year's Day.
The Prime Minister's comments come two days after army claimed to have foiled Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) attack on army post in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla on new year eve.
The government, PM Modi said, was working on various strategies.
Asked why cross-border militancy hasn't stopped despite the “surgical strikes”, he said, "It will be a huge mistake to believe that Pakistan will mend its ways after a war. It will take a lot of time."
"I personally believe that surgical strikes should not be politicized," Modi said.
"On the surgical strikes, there are some political parties who began to speak the same language as Pakistan. These parties were demeaning our armed forces. They politicised such an issue," he said.
The army conducted surgical strikes across the LoC after the deadly militant attack on army base in Uri left 19 army men dead and over two dozen injured.
Asked about new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's talk of dialogue between the two nations, Mod said, “India has had a consistent policy - under NDA or UPA - that no Indian Prime Minster has ever opposed dialogue with Pakistan.”
"We have always wanted dialogue - it is not a question of Modi or Manmohan. But we have always maintained that their support to terror must end first. And we have successfully managed to isolate Pakistan on the global arena," he said.