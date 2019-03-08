Pak will soon respond to Indian dossier on JeM: FO

March 08, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Pakistan on Thursday said it will "soon" respond to a dossier handed over to it by India on "specific details" of involvement of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in the deadly Pulwama attack.

"It's being evaluated and a response would be given soon," Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal told reporters here.

The JeM had claimed responsibility of the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, in which 40 CRPF men were killed. Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up after the attack.

Responding to questions during his weekly media briefing, Faisal said Pakistan "defeated India militarily, diplomatically and politically in the ongoing border row, which has de-escalated over the past few days."

"Our desire is peace but when we talk it is considered weakness," he said.

On the Kartarpur corridor, Faisal said it was a project initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, for which a Pakistani delegation will be visiting India on March 14.

He said India first suggested that meeting be held in New Delhi, which Pakistan accepted, however, the venue was later changed to Attari.

"Pakistan again agreed with Indian suggestion and if circumstances are not changed until March 14, then the Pakistani delegation will visit India," he said.

