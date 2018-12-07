Pak will not fight someone else's war: Imran Khan to US

AgenciesNew Delhi
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his country would never share a relationship with the United States if the latter continues to treat the country as its "hired gun".
In his first foreign interview to the Washington Post, the newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister said that Islamabad would never accept money to fight someone else's war as it not only costs human lives but also puts the dignity of a country at stake.
"I would never want to have a relationship where Pakistan is treated like a hired gun - given money to fight someone else's war. We should never put ourselves in this position again. It not only cost us human lives, the devastation of our tribal areas, but it also cost us our dignity. We would like a proper relationship with the US," Khan said.
Khan's statement came in the wake of constant allegations from the US officials that Pakistan has been harbouring terrorists in its soil.
Clarifying that Pakistan had no role in the September 2001 attack on New York's World Trade Centre, Khan said, "I have never understood these accusations. Pakistan had nothing to do with 9/11 (terror attack). Al-Qaeda was in Afghanistan. No Pakistani was involved. And yet Pakistan was asked to participate in the US war. There were a lot of people in Pakistan who opposed it, including me."