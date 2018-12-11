Pak will continue to lend full support to Kashmir cause: Imran

Sajjad HussainIslamabad:
Pakistan would continue to lend full diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday.
Khan's remarks came in a message on the Human Rights Day which is observed every year on December 10. This year, the Human Rights Day marks the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
"On the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we reaffirm our full diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for human dignity, respect and inalienable right to self-determination,” Imran said.
He said this year is also significant for Pakistan as it has joined the UN Human Rights Council.
"Pakistan's membership of the Council, for the fourth time, is a testimony to the confidence of the international community in Pakistan, as a consensus builder within the international human rights policy framework," he added.
Indian diplomat walks out of SAARC meeting over PaK minister's presence
Islamabad: An official of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan staged a walkout of a SAARC meeting over the presence of a minister from Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) at the event, according to source here.
Diplomat Shubham Singh left the meeting to register India's protest over the presence of PaK minister Chaudhary Muhammad Saeed at the SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry meeting on the SAARC Charter Day in Islamabad on Sunday.
In 2016, India had pulled out of the 19th SAARC summit that was to be held in Islamabad after the deadly militant attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri in which 19 Indian army men were killed and over two dozen injured.
The summit was called off after Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also declined to attend. No SAARC meeting has happened ever since.
India called off the foreign minister-level talks with Pakistan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in September after the killing of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir and release of a postage stamp by Pakistan that glorified Kashmiri militant commander Burhan Wani.