Pak violates ceasefire on IB, LoC: Officials

May 28, 2019 | Agencies

Pakistan on Tuesday violated the ceasefire by firing unprovoked along International Border and the Line of Control in Kathua and Jammu districts, officials said.

Official sources said that Pakistan Rangers late on Monday night violated the ceasefire by firing unprovoked on this side at forward post Chandwan in Hiranagar sector of Kathua.

"The Pak Rangers fired five to six rounds of small arms," they said adding that the BSF men did not retaliate.

Meanwhile Pakistan also violated the truce along LoC in Shahpur sector of Poonch this morning.

"There was no damage or injury reported in exchange of firing on the LoC," they said.