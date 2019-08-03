Pak urges US to persuade India to start talks on Kashmir

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | PTI

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday urged the US to use its influence to "persuade" India to start talks on the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Qureshi's remarks came after US President Donald Trump said Kashmir was a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan but he would be happy to mediate if they want him to do so.

The Foreign Minister said India was avoiding the talks and did not appear willing to negotiate on the matter.

"India insists it is a bilateral matter, but it is not even willing to come to the table for talks," told Geo News.

"India won't agree easily to the Kashmir talks. (We urge) the US to exercise its influence and persuade India (to come to the table)," he said.

Qureshi said he will also write a letter to the United Nations chief Antonio Guterres.