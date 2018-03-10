About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pak troops shell forward posts, villages in J-K's Poonch

Press Trust of India

Jammu

Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling from across the border, targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

Heavy shelling from across the border in Mankote sector started around 7.40 am, prompting strong retaliation from the Indian Army, a police official said.

He said shelling from both the sides was going on when last reports were received, however, there was no immediate report of any casualty in Pakistani shelling.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC and the International Border this year, resulting in the death of 21 people, including 12 security personnel.

