About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pak troops attacked camp with rocket launchers, says Army

Published at February 05, 2019 02:58 PM 0Comment(s)756views


Pak troops attacked camp with rocket launchers, says Army

Press Trust of India

Jammu

An Army official on Tuesday said that Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Poonch district by firing two rounds of rocket launchers towards an army camp along the Line of Control.

He said the rockets aimed at the army camp in Jhulas area of the Krishna Ghati sector were fired at around 10.30 am but did not cause any damage.

"The firing of rockets was a deliberate attempt to instigate strong reaction from the Indian Army since Pakistan is observing Kashmir solidarity day. There was a possibility of civilian casualties in view of the public rallies across the border," he said.

[Representational Pic]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top