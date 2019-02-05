Pak troops attacked camp with rocket launchers, says Army

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
An Army official on Tuesday said that Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Poonch district by firing two rounds of rocket launchers towards an army camp along the Line of Control.
He said the rockets aimed at the army camp in Jhulas area of the Krishna Ghati sector were fired at around 10.30 am but did not cause any damage.
"The firing of rockets was a deliberate attempt to instigate strong reaction from the Indian Army since Pakistan is observing Kashmir solidarity day. There was a possibility of civilian casualties in view of the public rallies across the border," he said.
[Representational Pic]