Pak to raise issue of India's 'violation' of LoC at UN, OIC: Report

Press Trust of IndiaIslamabad
Pakistan will raise the issue of India's "violation" of the Line of Control (LoC) at the United Nations and other international forums, media said Tuesday, quoting sources.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by the top civil and military leadership, including Army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Geo TV reported.
"It was decided that the matter of Indian LoC violation be immediately raised at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the United Nations and with friendly countries," the news channel said, citing sources.
On Tuesday, India claimed to have carried out airstrike across LoC on a militant camp in Balakote.