Pak to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday: Foreign Office

August 01, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan, will be granted consular access by Friday, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said on Thursday.



Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017 following which India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a stay on his death sentence and further remedies.



"Pakistan is awaiting Indian response after it formally informed the Indian High Commission here," Faisal said at the weekly media briefing.



The move comes two weeks after the ICJ ordered Pakistan on July 17 to undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.



In its 42-page ruling, the ICJ ruled that Pakistan had "breached" the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, which gives countries the right to consular access when their nationals are arrested abroad.