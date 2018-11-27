Pak to build Hotels, railway station for Sikh pilgrims in Kartarpur

AgenciesIslamabad
Pakistan Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the Pakistan government would provide land to Sikh organisations for hotels in Kartarpur, Nankana Sahib and Narowal, and a railway station in Kartarpur to provide state-of-the-art board and lodging facilities for Sikh pilgrims.
According to a Dawn report, Ahmed made the remarks on Monday after seeing off Indian Sikh pilgrims who departed for Lahore through special trains following religious rituals at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, Punjab province.
The Minister said Pakistan Railways (PR) had offered 10 acres of land each in Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib and five acres of land in Narowal to Sikhs' organisations for establishment of five-star hotels to facilitate Sikh pilgrims.
Trains would run from Nankana Sahib to Kartarpur and hostels would be constructed near all Sikh pilgrimage sites, he added.
Ahmad said the Imran Khan government was investing millions of rupees for modernisation of Hasan Abdal and Narowal railway stations.
On Monday, Sikh pilgrims from all over the world poured into the Gurdwara Punja Sahib to celebrate the 549th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder, Guru Nanak Dev.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan willl formally inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor on Wednesday while, Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar would host a reception in honour of the Indian Sikhs in Lahore on Tuesday.