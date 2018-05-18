Pak summons Indian diplomat to condemn unprovoked firing

Sajjad HussainIslamabad, May 17:
Pakistan summoned India's Acting Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked firing on the Line of Control by Indian forces that killed a civilian, the Pakistan Foreign Office said Thursday.
Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said that Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing on May 15 in the Hotspring Sector which killed a civilian resident of Dehra Sher Khan village.
"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws," Faisal said.
He said Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons and carried out more than 1,000 ceasefire violations so far in 2018, resulting in the death of 24 civilians.
"This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017, when the Indian forces committed 1,970 ceasefire violations," he said.
"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," Faisal said.
He said Pakistan will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir.
The spokesman also regretted that the daughter of legendary Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz was not allowed to address a function in India.
Answering a question, he said India used Pakistan card to influence its internal politics.