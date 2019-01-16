Pak sniper fire kill BSF’s Asstt Commandant in Samba sector

2 army men injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri, Poonch
NAZIM ALI MANHASJammu/Mendhar, Jan 15:
An Assistant Commandant of Border Security Force (BSF) was killed in Pakistani troops sniper fire along the International Border in Samba sector while two army men were injured in cross-Line of Control (LoC) firing and mortar shelling in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu province on Tuesday.
A BSF official said a BSF party led by Assistant Commandant, Vinay Prasad, was on patrol duty along the International Border (IB) in Samba sector of Kathua district when they came under sniper fire from Pakistan Rangers.
“The Assistant Commandant sustained grievous injury in Pakistani troops sniper fire. He was rushed to Military Hospital, Satwari where he succumbed to injuries,” he said.
The official said BSF has heightened vigil along the IB.
Meanwhile, two army men were wounded in firing and mortar shelling by Pakistan Army along the LoC in Mankote, Noushera and Sunderbani sectors of twin border districts Poonch and Rajouri.
An army official said Pakistani army violated the border ceasefire in Noushera sector by targeting army posts with heavy gunfire and mortar shelling.
“Later, the Pakistani troops resorted to gunfire and mortar shelling in nearby Sunderbani and Mankote sectors also,” he said.
Sources said two army men posted on the LoC in Sunderbani sector were injured in the cross-LoC firing.
The injured army men were evacuated to military hospital, where condition of one of them is stated to be critical.
Sources said heavy exchange of gunfire was going on between India and Pakistani troops when reports last poured in.
They said some of mortar shells fired by Pakistan army landed near residential areas in Chajjla Patri area of Mankote sector of Mendhar along the LoC.
The cross-LoC firing has caused panic and fear among the civilian population living close to the LoC.