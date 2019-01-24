About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pak slams Israel's unabated settlement activity in Occupied Palestinian territory

Published at January 24, 2019 02:54 PM


Pak slams Israel

RK Web News

Srinagar

Terming it as a setback to the peace process, Pakistan on Thursday slammed Israel's settlement activity in Palestinian territory.

Speaking at a debate on the Middle East situation in the UN Security Council, Pakistani delegate Saad Ahmad Warraich said the expanded illegal Israeli settlements are a blatant disregard for international law and will of global community which are worsening the situation.

Underscoring the need for a settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he said a viable and independent State of Palestine based on internationally agreed parameters is the only path to sustainable peace in the Middle East.

